Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

