Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $68,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 188,639 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

