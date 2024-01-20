Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOX opened at $120.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $120.66.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.