Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 938.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $376.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

