Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

