Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWS opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

