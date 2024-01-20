Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $103,101,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $238.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

