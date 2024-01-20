Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of HASI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

