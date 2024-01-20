H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

