H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

