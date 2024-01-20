H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.