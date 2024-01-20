H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.7 %

FUL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

