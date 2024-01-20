Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 4.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 162.33% and a negative net margin of 105.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
