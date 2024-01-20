Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

