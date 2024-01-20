Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

GDYN stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $953.19 million, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $904,804. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 745,942 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 984,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

