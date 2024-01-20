Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $703.62 and last traded at $702.08, with a volume of 11571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $700.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Graham by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graham by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

