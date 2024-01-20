Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Holdings Lifted by Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,715 shares during the period. Grab accounts for 35.5% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.33% of Grab worth $43,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $161,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,660,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,472. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

