Gordon Haskett Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $467.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.