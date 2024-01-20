Gordon Haskett Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $467.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $426.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $432.49.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

