Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Down 4.1%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 5,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

