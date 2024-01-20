Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of GFI opened at $12.65 on Monday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gold Fields by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,262,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

