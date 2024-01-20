Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

