Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $43.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 794,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

