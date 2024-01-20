Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
