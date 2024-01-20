Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

GAIN stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $491.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAIN

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.