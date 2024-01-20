Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

