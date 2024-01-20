Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $485.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.77. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

