Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $933.40. The company had a trading volume of 716,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $943.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

