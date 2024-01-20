Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 9,295,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,628. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

