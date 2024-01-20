Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.84. 272,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

