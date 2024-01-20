Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

HUM traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,076. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.12 and its 200-day moving average is $477.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

