Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

