Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Latham Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 556,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

