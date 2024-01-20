Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 909 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.90. 2,506,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,544. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $364.82.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

