Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.88. 1,080,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

