Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 29,677 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 203.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,295 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.86 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

