Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $219,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.