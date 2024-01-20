Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

