GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.45. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 30,091 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

