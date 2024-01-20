Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,198.67

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,198.67 ($27.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($28.25). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,208 ($28.10), with a volume of 35,531 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4,368.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

