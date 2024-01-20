GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,113,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,352,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

GDS Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GDS by 76.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

