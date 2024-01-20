Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 2,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

