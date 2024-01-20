FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE FF opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 113.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 70.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

