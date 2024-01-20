FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
FutureFuel Price Performance
NYSE FF opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
