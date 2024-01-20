Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. 1,839,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,589,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

