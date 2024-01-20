Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

