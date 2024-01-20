Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 2%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 15,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

In other Fresh Tracks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $39,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

