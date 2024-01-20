Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 2%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTXGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 15,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

In other Fresh Tracks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $39,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTXFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

