Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$201.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$203.11.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3524985 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
