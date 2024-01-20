Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.