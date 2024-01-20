FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.