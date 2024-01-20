Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.27

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 1188728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Insider Activity at Fission Uranium

The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.79 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 25.21 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

