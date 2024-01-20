First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.92 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

